Ecehan Ece on Indie Hackers: "Show IH: Create simple charts super fast and for free! Hello IH, My name is Ecehan. This is my first post on IH. I've been silently following this community for a while now and I am thankful for all the insights and experiences you have shared with others, such as myself. I've learned so much from this community. I resigned my full stack web developer job in October and currently I'm a freelancer living in Antalya, Turkey. It's a very sunny city and great for freelancers and digital nomads. Approximately 1 month ago I started to build my first side project. It's name is Charts Factory. My last company that I worked for 2 and a half years had a product like google data studio. That is a really successful product in Turkey and they sold this software to Ministry of Health and Turkish Statistical Institute. But you need to have an database or a big data to use it. I thought that this idea is great but a student or a simple white collar worker can not use it as they don't have any database. So I build this web application for free. It requires no registration or no data. You can easily make a simple chart by adding some data by typing manually to the form. Other than that you can change the theme as you want, you can download the chart as an image an use it in your own presentations/homeworks. You can create a link and share it with your friends and colleagues. Right now this web application provides 8 different chart type: Bar, Horizontal Bar, Line, Area, Pie, Doughnut, Funnel and Pyramid. But I want to add more chart types in future. I decided to add more features like sorting operations and adding second dimension, adding different colors to each bar in near future. Feel free to visit and play with the charts and please give me some feedback. https://chartsfactory.com/"

