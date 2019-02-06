Charts Factory
Charts Factory is a free chart generator.
You can create various chart types like bar, horizontal bar, line, area, pie, doughnut and pyramid. You don't need any database connection. Just add your data manually.
It's an ongoing side project of mine and more features will come.
I hope you enjoy it.
Ecehan Ece
