Home
Product
CharmBar
Mac dock icon customization app, personalize your macOS dock
Visit
Upvote 59
CharmBar lets you customize Mac app icons in your dock with emojis, PNGs, or JPGs. One-time payment, no subscriptions. Give your macOS dock a little bit of personality!
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Mac
User Experience
Menu Bar Apps
Meet the team
About this launch
Mac dock icon customization app, personalize your macOS dock
59
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
CharmBar by
was hunted by
kepler.cafe
in
Mac
User Experience
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
kepler.cafe
. Featured on March 14th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is CharmBar's first launch.