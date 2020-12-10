discussion
Samuel Briskar
Maker
Hello PH community! 👋 8 months ago I had an idea to create a 3D library which will be easy to use for everyone. Even for people outside 3D design community. After 8 months of hustling, here is the day! 🙌 I am happy to show you CHARACTERZ - biggest diverse 3D illustration library. You can create more than 8,600,000 combinations of 3D characters. Mix & Match style. What is included? 📦 — 9,000+ PNG files of different characters - which you can use in any design tool, such as Photoshop, Sketch, Figma, Studio, or Illustrator. It contains: • 2 genders, • 11 types of clothes (5 for man, 6 for a woman), • 10 types of eyeglasses (5 for man, 5 for a woman), • 25 types of hairs (13 for man, 12 for a woman), • 4 types of facial expression, • 6 types of legs, • 5 types of shoes, • 24 different poses, • 3 color skins as a bonus = _**8,600,000+ combinations _ (9,000+ rendered out of the box)** 🦄 — Blender source files — Blender generator for easier manipulation with the avatar — Tutorials for beginners To celebrate an extraordinary day with me, Use coupon: "producthunt2021" and get 15% discount. Valid until 17th December 2020. If you are interested in behind the scenes of making such a thing, see you at: https://twitter.com/SamuelBriskar Enjoy! 🎉🎉🎉
This is huge. Great work!
@tomasslouka Tomas, thanks a lot for the support! ❤️️
@samuel_briskar Wow! You had to put enormous amount of work into it. Congratulations, it looks great! 🙌
@arifur_rahman_d Thanks! Yes, you are right. I hope that the community can build on that :P
CHARACTERZ are so awesome 👏👏. It was cool to see it go from behind to scenes and launch. Most of all congrats on launching the biggest 3D library. 🎉
Love it! I have been watching your journey and this is just amazing. Here we go, my new obsession 😂 I love this 3D cute style.
@raju_ahmed6 Raju! happy to hear that! ... I love them, too.