ChangeRoots is a political, social news feed where you can reward or punish politicians for their actions.
Reviews
+2 reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is so interesting, what made you think of this?
Upvote (2)Share·
Christian CobbMaker@christian_cobb · CoFounder of ChangeRoots
@aaronoleary Hi Aaron! The original idea was a button that would support the issue at the bottom of an article that got you riled up. 16 months later of iteration, here we are. Inspiration came from the political voltage that is unavoidable in our country right now. Methods of political engagement (marching, calling congressmen, petitions, social media) seem impotent, and aren't making people feel like they can make a difference. ChangeRoots is intended to capture that voltage to align incentives with what the people want and combat big money influences by simplifying fundraising. Plus it's actually fun. I'm the UX guy with no real political background, and I've been loving it.
Upvote (1)Share·
Christian CobbMaker@christian_cobb · CoFounder of ChangeRoots
Hey guys, we're really excited about the feedback we've been getting on ChangeRoots. We think we can help align incentives to disrupt and repair democracy. Let me know if you have any questions.
Upvote (1)Share·