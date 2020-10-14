discussion
Marwan Elzeer
Maker
Hey ProductHunt Community! I’m Marwan, a 16-year-old web developer. Today I’m launching my first project, Changeloggy. It’s the tool you need to boost user-engagement by sharing those unnoticed changes in your application’s update. It has most of the features you want to create a changelog, for free. You can also get Changeloggy Plus for only $2.99 and enjoy additional features that make you OWN your changelog. Insights, feedback from users & more to come! And surely, keep the project going 😂 There is a lot of stuff I have planned to be released very soon, but I decided to launch with features that are now available because I don’t believe in perfectionism. Over the next few weeks there’ll be more and more features, performance improvements and more. I’m actually nervous as I post this now 😀 But, all feedback will be appreciated. Tell me what you think about it, what you think needs to be added and whatever you have to say. Thank you!
