Segun Adebayo
MakerCreator of Chakra UI
After several months of launching Chakra UI v1, we thought it was a pretty good idea to publish a unique set of UI components that saves time for developers like you, so you can focus on more important things in your projects. Take a look at the project, purchase a license, and join our exclusive network to request even more components for your project. Cheers 💖
Big fan of the product, bigger fan of the team!