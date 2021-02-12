  1. Home
  2.  → Chakra UI

Chakra UI

Premium, beautiful, and responsive React components

Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
Chakra Pro provides 100+ pre-made Marketing and Application UI components to help you ship your product even faster with Chakra UI.
😍 Beautifully-designed Components
🦋 Made with TypeScript
🌓 Light + dark theme
♿️. Accessibility
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Segun Adebayo
Maker
Creator of Chakra UI
After several months of launching Chakra UI v1, we thought it was a pretty good idea to publish a unique set of UI components that saves time for developers like you, so you can focus on more important things in your projects. Take a look at the project, purchase a license, and join our exclusive network to request even more components for your project. Cheers 💖
Share
Bereket Semagn
code + design :)
Big fan of the product, bigger fan of the team!
Share