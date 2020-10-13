discussion
John Rampton
Hunter
Founder of Calendar.com
Hello Product Hunters! All press release newswires have niche targeting, starting from the energy sector, to marketing technology, cybersecurity, automotive and basically anything except cryptocurrency and blockchain. Well.. no more. The ChainWire team has been working on a dedicated newswire for crypto and blockchain PR agencies and brands with guaranteed media exposure. Whether you’re a marketer, a PR agency or a brand you can finally reach all the top crypto and blockchain outlets with a click of a button. **** BENEFITS **** - Have your press release published in up to 50 popular crypto outlets instantly - Direct integrations to publishers. You don’t risk anything, your press release will go live - we guarantee it! - Completely automated reporting for both PR agencies and brands. - A dedicated team of experienced editors and marketers to help you get the most out of your press release and company announcement **** HOW TO USE **** 1. Sign up as an PR agency or a brand here: https://app.chainwire.org/signup 2. Choose the time of distribution and package 3. Select additional publishers and settings 4. Sit back and wait for your press release to go live with guarantee media coverage
Nadav Dakner
Maker
Good morning Hunters! We are excited to launch Chainwire.org - a newswire service for PR agencies and brands that want to focus their content and announcements to crypto media. Our team worked hard to connect with leading blogs and publications and we have integrated with all of them direct to guarantee exposure. We hope you like it!
