Home
→
Product
→
ChaiBot: All-in-one Smart Tea Machine
Ranked #8 for today
ChaiBot: All-in-one Smart Tea Machine
The smartest machine for any kind of tea
Visit
Upvote 12
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
All-in-one tea machine that brews any tea, matcha and chai with a richer taste and 30% more antioxidants at the push of a button
Launched in
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
,
Design
+1 by
ChaiBot: All-in-one Smart Tea Machine
About this launch
ChaiBot: All-in-one Smart Tea Machine
Brew loose leaf, frothy matcha and authentic chai in minutes
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
ChaiBot: All-in-one Smart Tea Machine by
ChaiBot: All-in-one Smart Tea Machine
was hunted by
Norayr Margarian
in
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
,
Design
. Made by
Shaswat Dixit
. Featured on November 7th, 2022.
ChaiBot: All-in-one Smart Tea Machine
is not rated yet. This is ChaiBot: All-in-one Smart Tea Machine's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#7
