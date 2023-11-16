Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Certainly Health
Ranked #20 for today
Certainly Health
Marketplace to book doctors and avoid surprise bills
Visit
Upvote 83
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Certainly Health is a marketplace to book doctors (launched in NYC) with upfront costs. Enter your insurance and visit reason, and we'll predict and guarantee your out-of-pocket costs for every health provider. Avoid surprise bills and save money.
Launched in
Medical
Lifestyle
Health
by
Certainly Health
About this launch
Certainly Health
Marketplace to book doctors and avoid surprise bills
0
reviews
109
followers
Follow for updates
Certainly Health by
Certainly Health
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Medical
,
Lifestyle
,
Health
. Made by
Kevin Chiu
and
Daryl Sew
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
Certainly Health
is not rated yet. This is Certainly Health's first launch.
Upvotes
83
Comments
26
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#132
Report