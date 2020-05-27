Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nathan Kontny
Maker
Hey all! Something new I've had a part in helping launch today: Census. The team's been super diligent getting us to this point. I'm proud of them and was thrilled to join in March to collaborate. The project got my interest for a couple reasons. First, the interesting whitespace they found in what first appears to be a crowded market of helping folks get data plumbed to the right places. Second, and even more importantly, this is such a smart and nice group of people to work with. We're all here if you have questions about anything. Why we're making what we're making? How we build businesses? What we've done to handle the change to fully remote work? How we like our eggs? (You've seen the Gordon Ramsay video , right?)
UpvoteShare