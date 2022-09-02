Products
Home
→
Product
→
Ceeya
Ranked #5 for today
Ceeya
Turn your passion into a business
Visit
Upvote 49
50% off with 1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ceeya is a homepage builder for creative individuals to turn their passion into a business. Anyone can build a personal brand page with a calendar booking and payment system integrated in seconds.
Launched in
Branding
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
by
Ceeya
About this launch
Ceeya
Turn your passion into a business
1
review
58
followers
Follow for updates
Ceeya by
Ceeya
was hunted by
David Lee
in
Branding
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
. Made by
David Lee
,
Kisang Pak
and
Eva Yoo
. Featured on September 2nd, 2022.
Ceeya
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Ceeya's first launch.
Upvotes
49
Comments
35
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#72
Report