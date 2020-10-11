cchound 2.0

discussion
phpjs nerd
Hi Great Product, Keep this up! 👏👏👏👏👏👏
axel antas-bergkvist
MakerMarketing Mgmt by day. Maker by night.
@phpjs_nerd Thank you!
Sam Weaver
This is awesome! There are lots of great CC music libraries out there, but most of them do "filler" music without lyrics... having songs with lyrics here just makes this music feel so much more... real! Nice work!
@thatcoolidea Thanks Sam!
We're back again! When we launched cchound back in 2018 it blew up. The concept was simple: Great and totally free CC-licensed music for content creators of all kinds. The concept is still the same, but we've done some changes: - Scouring the interwebs for more audio, now we have more than 2400 audio files in our library! - Completely revamped UI combined with A LOT faster performance. - Artist lounge, where artists can sign up and submit their audio directly, so that we can focus on providing the best platform for both our visitors as well as the artists, instead of also finding the audio! I hope you enjoy our relaunch of cchound.com!
