Caviar Cyberphone
Caviar Cyberphone
Modified iPhone 11 for the Tesla fan which has it all
The design of the smartphone is based on the concept of a new headline-making crossover model by Elon Musk. Caviar created a modified iPhone 11 Pro in the Tesla Cybertruck style.
Featured
42 minutes ago
This Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro costs $15K and isn't made by Tesla or Apple
Just as Tesla's Cybertruck shook up the world of automobile design, a Cybertruck-inspired phone has emerged to inspire the same sort of design in phones. It's from Caviar, it's effectively a fancy-looking Apple iPhone 11 Pro, and it may cost upwards of $15,000
Calum Webb
Hunter
Pro
This phone is just absurd, gotta agree with what MKBHD said - "This phone would probably be better as a self defense projectile than anything else"
