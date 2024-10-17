Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Caverna
Caverna
Website Blocker
Visit
Upvote 23
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Caverna is an extension that blocks your selected websites. It tracks how long you stay without accessing a specific page. Keep your focus on studies/work—Caverna helps you avoid unnecessary distractions. ⚡🧠
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
User Experience
by
Caverna
About this launch
Caverna
Website Blocker
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Caverna by
Caverna
was hunted by
Luan Castoldi
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Luan Castoldi
. Featured on October 18th, 2024.
Caverna
is not rated yet. This is Caverna's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report