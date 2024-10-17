  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Caverna
    Caverna

    Caverna

    Website Blocker

    Free Options
    Caverna is an extension that blocks your selected websites. It tracks how long you stay without accessing a specific page. Keep your focus on studies/work—Caverna helps you avoid unnecessary distractions. ⚡🧠
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    Productivity
    User Experience
     by
    Caverna
    About this launch
    Caverna
    CavernaWebsite Blocker
    0
    reviews
    24
    followers
    Caverna by
    Caverna
    was hunted by
    Luan Castoldi
    in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
    Luan Castoldi
    . Featured on October 18th, 2024.
    Caverna
    is not rated yet. This is Caverna's first launch.
    Upvotes
    23
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -