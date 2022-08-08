Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cats & Soup
Ranked #18 for today
Cats & Soup
Relaxing cat game
Looking for a cute cat game?
Here is a peaceful animal forest where cats boil their delicious soup!
An idle relaxing cat game perfect for cat moms and dads
Launched in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Simulation Games
+1 by
Cats & Soup
About this launch
Cats & Soup
Relaxing cat game
Cats & Soup by
Cats & Soup
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Simulation Games
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
Cats & Soup
is not rated yet. This is Cats & Soup's first launch.
