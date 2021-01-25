discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Peter Tranter
Maker
Founder of CATCHI
🎈
I discovered the product idea during the pandemic. The magnified feelings of isolation and separation sparked past experiences I had when at university. I felt alone, struggled to make friends and never had an easy way to discover the places around me. After university, I spoke to other students who also shared the same interest. I have always wanted my own business. Whenever searching for business ideas, nothing ever stood out to me. I wanted to do something different and not replicate another business model. Instead, I found a problem. A problem I faced myself and solved it. Lockdown gave me the time to work on creating something that would overcome these problems. In turn, not only does CATCHI bring people an easy way to make friends, but a simple way to discover everything around you and help the struggling businesses from the pandemic. Unlike other social media platforms, CATCHI focuses on improving peoples offline lives. - CATCHI gives people a reason to socialise and shop in-store. - Not only do users get their product, but they get points which instantly starts off their experience in that store with a positive note. - Users can see the entire Entertainment, Leisure, Hospitality and Retail ecosystem from their location. - The app helps smaller businesses become easily discovered by the users in the local area - Businesses can list the products customers must purchase to get their points. - Users can see the product's availability in real-time as the store owners can instantly update the product availability. If the product shows on the promo page, then it is in stock if it is not displayed, it is not in stock so people know before going into a store if they can purchase. - It's a fun way to socialise and shop by turning the experience in a game-like concept. - When users sign up, they insert specific interests about them. When searching 'invites' in their local area, they can check their similarity score based on their common interests to meet with likeminded people. The pandemic has taught me life is so valuable, and we should appreciate every moment we have enjoy what's around us. "20 years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do, than the things you did do" - Mark Twian
Share