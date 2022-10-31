Products
Catadoo
Ranked #19 for today
Catadoo
A tamagotchi todo-list to track your tasks
Catadoo is a gamified todo-list that will make you want to finish your tasks while taking care of a digital cat. Think of it as a Tamagotchi Todo-list!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
by
Catadoo
About this launch
Catadoo
Get your stuff done while a cat keeps you accountable!
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Catadoo by
Catadoo
was hunted by
Joel Benjamin
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Joel Benjamin
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
Catadoo
is not rated yet. This is Catadoo's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#54
