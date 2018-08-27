Cat Camp 😺🏕️

Cat Camp is the world's first specialized tent maker for cats! We've hand-crafted and designed our awesome tents to be as cute, comfortable and functional as possible.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nathaniel Adams@nathaniel_adams · Co-founder, MovieList
This is probably the best thing I've ever seen. How is the product hand-crafted?
Upvote Share·
✨
Julie DelanoyHiring@syswarren · Design at Product Hunt
I waaaant one!
Upvote Share·