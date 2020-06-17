Castro Podcasts Shortcuts + Siri

Discussion
We've been hard at work on this one for some time, and we're happy to finally announce it. Using iOS 13's Siri Media Intents framework we've been able to build a deep integration with Castro which will allow you to control almost anything you can think of in the app. We've also opened up Castro to the Shortcuts app so you can build and connect whatever you want with Castro! Read the full announcement here ↓ https://castro.fm/blog/siri-castro
@jesseherlitz I tried it on the Apple Watch and it doesn’t seem to work?
@jesseherlitz thanks! Big-time Apple Watch user here. This is probably a lot of work but it’d be great if you can make the Apple Watch app independent, so I can refresh/download new episodes on the go! (Rumor has it that WatchKit extensions are going away in watchOS 6)
Been using Castro since its first version like, a decade ago? It's been consistently in my top-few apps on my phone forever - and this focus on Siri support is terrific! I really like the details you all did around the user-guide to help configure things. For an app that is mostly in your pocket, it's super handy to be able to manipulate it from a Siri command, instead of having to get out your phone and tap buttons!
@jesseherlitz How does it work if I have Siri set up in another language than English?
@jonathanfh the commands that do not require a shortcut should work in Siri’s existing supported languages. The commands that require a shortcut can all have their phrases customized.
Been loving Castro for the past year, excited to see continuing innovation!!