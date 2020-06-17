  1. Home
Castro Podcasts Shortcuts + Siri

All your podcasts deeply integrated with Shortcuts & Siri

We've opened up Castro to a deep integration with both Apple's Shortcuts app and Siri. Connect any app to Castro, build your own automations, or take advantages of our examples in the new Shortcuts Gallery. Explore the new Siri guide to see what Castro can do!
Discussion
Jesse Herlitz
Maker
We've been hard at work on this one for some time, and we're happy to finally announce it. Using iOS 13's Siri Media Intents framework we've been able to build a deep integration with Castro which will allow you to control almost anything you can think of in the app. We've also opened up Castro to the Shortcuts app so you can build and connect whatever you want with Castro! Read the full announcement here ↓ https://castro.fm/blog/siri-castro
Donny Reynolds
@jesseherlitz I tried it on the Apple Watch and it doesn’t seem to work?
Jesse Herlitz
Maker
@dovizu we’ll be adding what functionality we can to the watch in another release
Donny Reynolds
@jesseherlitz thanks! Big-time Apple Watch user here. This is probably a lot of work but it’d be great if you can make the Apple Watch app independent, so I can refresh/download new episodes on the go! (Rumor has it that WatchKit extensions are going away in watchOS 6)
Bryan Clark
Been using Castro since its first version like, a decade ago? It's been consistently in my top-few apps on my phone forever - and this focus on Siri support is terrific! I really like the details you all did around the user-guide to help configure things. For an app that is mostly in your pocket, it's super handy to be able to manipulate it from a Siri command, instead of having to get out your phone and tap buttons!
Jonathan Fusellier
@jesseherlitz How does it work if I have Siri set up in another language than English?
Jesse Herlitz
Maker
@jonathanfh the commands that do not require a shortcut should work in Siri’s existing supported languages. The commands that require a shortcut can all have their phrases customized.
Aleksander Prus
Been loving Castro for the past year, excited to see continuing innovation!!
