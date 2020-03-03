Discussion
Alexandre Ackermann
Maker
Hi all, I'm Alex, Head of Growth at Cashbee. During the past 2 years, we have built and launched Cashbee, founded on the belief that saving is a complicated subject, which concerns all of us. We think it deserves a simple solution. Today, it is with much excitement that we are launching Cashbee on PH! Cashbee is an app to help you put your dormant money to work. It acts as a smart bridge between your current account on the one hand, and an 1%-interest generating savings account on the other. Connect your current bank account, and open a new savings account within minutes, entirely via the App. You can then easily make money flow from your current account (0% interest) to your savings account (1% interest the first year), and back. We’re paid a commission by the banks, so the App is free of charge for the user! Plus, we built several features to help you make smarter financial decisions: automatic savings, recommendations... and many more to come! Now, we want to hear from you, Product Hunters! We stand ready to answer any question you may have and to hear your feedback! Cheers!
