Cash App Stocks

Now you can invest with Square's Cash app

Square's Cash App is the simplest way to start investing in your favorite companies.
Found a stock that you love but you don't want to pay hundreds or even thousands for a single share? Cash App lets you invest as little or as much as you want.
Mark&Patti Clifford
Mark&Patti Clifford
It sounds great, but can't find it on my CASH app on iOS yet?
