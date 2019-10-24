Deals
Cash App Stocks
Cash App Stocks
Now you can invest with Square's Cash app
Android
iPhone
+ 2
Square's Cash App is the simplest way to start investing in your favorite companies.
Found a stock that you love but you don't want to pay hundreds or even thousands for a single share? Cash App lets you invest as little or as much as you want.
an hour ago
Mark&Patti Clifford
It sounds great, but can't find it on my CASH app on iOS yet?
an hour ago
