Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cartwheel
Cartwheel
a powerful new way to animate 3d characters
Visit
Upvote 67
Cartwheel uses AI to make 3D animation 100 times faster for creators and studios.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Animation
•
Video
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Cartwheel
a powerful new way to animate 3d characters
Follow
67
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Cartwheel by
Cartwheel
was hunted by
Frank Lin
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Animation
,
Video
. Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Cartwheel
is not rated yet. This is Cartwheel's first launch.