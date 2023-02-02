Products
Home
Product
CarryUp
CarryUp
Floating cable management tray
Payment Required
The CarryUp is the easiest and simplest way to create a minimalist desk setup for a streamlined WFH workspace and a more restful home.
Launched in
Standing Desks
,
Crowdfunding
,
Remote Work
+1 by
CarryUp - Floating Cable Management Tray
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Would love to know what the Product Hunt community thinks!"
The makers of CarryUp
About this launch
CarryUp - Floating Cable Management Tray
Floats Cables Up, Installs in Seconds
0
reviews
0
followers
CarryUp by
CarryUp - Floating Cable Management Tray
was hunted by
Chris Eng
in
Standing Desks
,
Crowdfunding
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Chris Eng
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
CarryUp - Floating Cable Management Tray
is not rated yet. This is CarryUp - Floating Cable Management Tray's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#177
