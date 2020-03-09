Carry for Southwest

  1. Home
Expose Southwest rates on Google Flights

You’re missing out on huge savings because most travel sites lack support for Southwest Airlines. Carry lets you browse flights by Southwest on Google Flights and checks if there’s a hidden deal on your route. Don't miss out!
Southwest Is the Most Contrarian U.S. Airline and That's Why It Always WinsYou won't find Southwest Airlines flight attendants wearing hot pants or go-go boots anymore. And no one at the Dallas headquarters thinks the airline can turn a Boeing 737 in 10 minutes. But more than four decades after its founding as quirky Texas upstart with just three planes, Southwest retains a contrarian streak.
Hey all, thanks for checking us out! 🎉 It's no secret that people LOVE flying Southwest. WiFi is cheaper, the snacks are delicious, and fares are generally cheaper than other airlines. So why are we so excited? You can finally book and compare fares on Southwest Airlines with Google Flights — something that wasn't possible to do before Carry. 👉 Our unofficial Southwest chrome extension shows you hidden flight deals on Southwest Airlines when you search routes on Google Flights. How it works ✈️ Browse destinations on Google Flights 📉 We check if your route has Southwest 💰 Book your flight "I was about to buy a $500 ticket with AA on Google Flights when I realized I could check through Carry to see if there was anything better. I don't usually fly SWA but they had better flight times and free checked bags and I saved over $300. This literally wouldn't have been possible without Carry." - A Happy Customer 😊
I'm loyal to United but the chrome extension showed that there was a cheaper nonstop flight on Southwest so I ended up saving about $30 and 4 hours in layovers on a recent trip. It really works guys!
About a week ago, I was looking for flights to Austin, TX and found that flights were $50-60 cheaper on Southwest. I liked the convenience of booking with Carry, but I went through the flow of booking with Southwest because it was cheaper. Now that they're integrated, I'm excited to use the product again!
I've used Carry to book my last flight and liked the product! Love the one-click experience for booking flights. I didn't even have to check in - the boarding pass was sent straight to my phone. Didn't realize how frustrating it was to fill out the same information for my flights - almost always lose my TSA Pre #. Also - the team is super responsive to feedback.
I travel to and from LA often, and it's always frustrating that southwest flights aren't shown in google flights results. This is going to make planning my work travel a lot simpler from here on out :)
