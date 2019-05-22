The silliest (yet easiest!) way to keep your valuable files & enjoy a tidy desktop.
It's simply a folder. Just sweep all your desktop mess under it.
Don't need to go over old files, screenshots, downloads... One simple drag&drop and your'e "clean". Have fun!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Shay ShafranekMaker@shayshaf · Sr. Director Product, Fiverr
Hi hunters! Here's a little product idea I played with, and discovered an insanely useful tool for myself and many of my friends. I hope you'll find it useful too! Shay Desktop Photo by Gantaro on Unsplash (https://unsplash.com/@gantaro)
Upvote Share·