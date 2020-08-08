Cardinal: Bilingual Dictionary

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brendan Martin
Maker
Hey everyone, The idea for Cardinal came from our annoyance of always looking up words and subsequently forgetting what they meant soon after. Looking through the app store, we couldn’t find an attractive and reliable dictionary that let us favorite and study the words we searched, as well as backup our data across devices. So we decided to scratch our own itch. After a few months of development, we thought the interface would be perfect for learning languages as well since we’re always questioning “what’s this in Spanish?” or “what’s that in German?” We decided to expand the app to include other languages, which allowed us to translate English searches into another language, but with the added benefit of seeing usages so you know which translation is the one you’re looking for. Now, just like with English, we can add words and phrases to spaced repetition decks for memorization. There’s tons of other features we just had to add in as well, like words by frequency, high-quality pronunciations from AI services, importing of foreign text for auto-splitting into decks, ability to play phrases in the background, and more! We really hope you enjoy the work we put into Cardinal, and we’re looking forward to your feedback so we can make it even better for learning. Thanks!
UpvoteShare