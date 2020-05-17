Cardanti Smart Business Card
Andrei Popa
Maker
Hello PH! 🐱 🦠 Current context: This pandemic won't last forever so we decided to launch our product now as a token of hope that soon enough people will start meeting again. 🕔 The story: For the past 2 years we've been going to events with our other product (a Blockchain Wallet that allows you to make blockchain transactions face to face using a proprietary card, making your phone a POS). Regardless of how futuristic our discussion was, at some point people asked for our business cards. For us it felt a bit off brand to talk about decentralized payments in cashless societies and hand over the equivalent of cash for information: a paper business card. What followed next was the part where you end up searching your LinkedIn profile on strangers' smartphones because they can't spell your name. Our solution: Using our knowledge of NFC cards and data privacy, we created a product that eliminates this friction between digital and paper business card users. The product had no initial market purpose, but as soon as we used it, people asked us how to get their own, and this is how Cardanti was born. After creating the brand, design, and website we made cards and gave them to people, we collected feedback and improved the product. The product's great virality actually got us this video. Thomas saw the card and wrote us, we gave him a card and we woke up with that beautiful video a couple of weeks later (for which we thank him). He is now our exclusive reseller for Norway. 🤝 Meet Cardanti: Our aim is to make Cardanti the standard for business cards, with that in mind we created a product that doesn't interfere with the habit of giving business cards, while bringing extra benefits, so: 💳 Its a physical Card and you only need one. So no more stacking cards in your pockets, no more running out of business cards or having to buy them every quarter or semester. Furthermore, less 🌳 being cut for our networking needs. 📲 One Tap, no app. Just like regular business cards it doesn't require you to install anything. You tap the business card on the back of the other person's smartphone, which prompts them to save your details directly into their contact list. Over 80% of business cards end up in a drawer, but not your Cardanti card. 🐱👤 One digital business profile to sum-up all. People who use regular business cards prefer to call, while people who prefer digital business cards like to communicate through social media. Your Cardanti Profile can share: Name, Role, Company, Profile Picture, Business Address, Website, Videos, Presentations, Links to your social channels such as: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram, Dribble, Skype, and many more. Most important: You can edit them at any time 🎨 Cardanti for You: Timeless We've designed our cards with time on our mind, we want you to be able to use it for as long as possible without having to worry about it being outdated. There's dark theme and light theme and a total of 6 color options, besides that you can opt to have it personalized (Name, Role, Company) 🏢 Cardanti for your Business: •Custom Cards: Companies can choose to have their logo and company colors on the Cardanti card, or they can insert their own Custom Design. •Custom Profiles: Company branding in the Cardanti business profile. •Self-hosting for employee data. We provide the possibility for companies to be the owners of their employee's data. •Special prices for B2B orders. ⚙ It works for Everone. Timing was key in developing and releasing this product, so we decided to launch now as many companies push on NFC technology, and most new Android phones come with NFC out of the box. Furthermore, Apple has recently unlocked the NFC on IOS devices, so nobody is left behind. Until absolutely everyone will have an NFC enabled device, we'll keep a QR code on the back of the Card just in case, and that works on any smartphone with a camera. On mobile click on the secondary link here to see how the contact is saved in the smartphone 🐱💻 Exclusive PH offer Follow the website link and use the PH15OFF discount coupon to get 15% off Cardanti, be it Timeless, or a Cardanti for your Business. Thanks to @Kevin for Hunting us and thanks everyone for reading our story. Last but not least, thanks to the team for making this launch happen. ❔ If you have any questions, we're here to answer them:
The only Business card you’ll ever need! 😎
so how does it work?? The website doesn't explain it..
Maker
@e_b_rosner The Cardanti business card allows you to transfer your contact details, social media profiles, presentations and more with one tap. It works via NFC, as well as QR code. You also have a Cardanti digital profile where you can change and update your information at any time. Here's the onboarding video (what happens when you receive the card): And here’s a 30 sec video to see how it works after that:
But why?
Maker
@jacob_rezi Because many people have a habit of giving paper business cards. We made a product that feels like giving paper business cards but has extra benefits: You only need one business card so no more buying cards each quarter, It's a good ice breaker at events, Your contact information doesn't get lost in a drawer like it happens with paper cards, etc.