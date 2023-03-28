Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Captr
Captr

Beautiful screenshots on Chrome

Free Options
Embed
Take and edit beautiful screenshots directly on Chrome. Just Click, Select an area and Edit! Add gradients, padding, rounded corners while preserving image quality. Best of all, it's free to use!
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Design Tools, Productivity +1 by
Hundrx
About this launch
1review
13
followers
Captr by
was hunted by
Suman Sigdel
in Chrome Extensions, Design Tools, Productivity. Made by
Suman Sigdel
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Captr's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-