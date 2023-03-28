Products
Home
Product
Captr
Captr
Beautiful screenshots on Chrome
Take and edit beautiful screenshots directly on Chrome. Just Click, Select an area and Edit! Add gradients, padding, rounded corners while preserving image quality. Best of all, it's free to use!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
+1 by
Captr
Hundrx
About this launch
Captr
Beautiful screenshots on Chrome
Captr by
Captr
was hunted by
Suman Sigdel
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Suman Sigdel
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Captr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Captr's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
3
Day rank
Week rank
