Add closed-captions to videos for Instagram stories
Instagram stories now has 500M daily active users. But many viewers skip stories if they can’t turn up their phone’s volume 🔊Caption This solves this problem by creating videos with live closed-captions. Just record a video or load it from your camera roll, and Caption This will add captions that are perfectly synced to your speech. 🎉
Easy to use! Record videos in the app or upload. It auto-adds captions that you can easily edit/style. Also supports landscape vids!Cons:
It’s only on iOS right now, needs an android version :)
Love it! It really increases engagement, especially for Instagram stories!Brett Elizabeth Berry has used this product for one week.
Jon BrenneckeMaker@jonbrennecke · I'm an app developer & consultant.
Hi Product Hunt! ✌️ I’m Jon, the creator of Caption This. Caption This is a iOS app I built while on vacation over Christmas. Caption This helps Instagram influencers boost engagement with their stories by adding closed captions to their videos. Often times, viewers skip stories if they can’t turn up their phone’s volume — if they’re in a public space or don’t have their headphones. Caption This is the solution to this problem. 🔥🔥🔥 🛠 Key Features: - Load videos from your camera roll, or shoot videos in the app - Custom styles for text: choose from a list of great fonts, and pick a custom background color (or no color at all) - Support for portrait & landscape videos Caption This is built with React Native and it's 100% open source (see the Github link in the social links section)
Braxton Huff 🙌🏻@3raxton · Creator traveling the world 🙌🏻
Nice work, Jon! I love how this can help watchers experience stores better. This is a great idea & I hope it is used in more scenarios than just this.
