Austin Smith
Hi all! We've been working hard to create a better way for people to know what SaaS products actually cost. Tons of products use opaque pricing, A/B testing, complex tiers/packages, special treatment, and all sorts of other things that lead to huge ranges in the amount customers are actually paying. On Capiche, you can anonymously share your pricing stories: how much you pay, how you negotiated, what your initial quote was, workarounds you used to keep the price low, and lots more. Our goal is to level the playing field. Next time you're buying software, you'll know if you're paying a fair price. Happy to answer any questions!
How do I enter products that aren’t in the database yet? I can only select existing products from a searchfield. If I enter new, it says: Choose at least 3...
@hungryjos Sorry about that—working to add a way to submit new apps. For now, email us at team@capiche.com and we'll get it added. And thank you for checking it out!
