Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sam Davyson
Maker
Pro
Recently I have been helping several organizations to better manage their customer relationships at scale. I noticed common problems with the way data is shared & updated with customers. Often customers would be manually sending details changes, raising support requests or modifying orders by email. These changes then had to be manually reconciled with the master customer Google Sheet. I created Cape as a remedy to this. It takes your existing Google Sheet and makes a secure, branded portal out of it. Your customers can now login and only see the rows relevant to them! Any changes made in the portal immediately sync back to your Sheet. No more manual data wrangling. Cape is an template app on the Stacker platform which allows any app to be created from a Google Sheet. I'd love to hear if you can think of other use cases we should be exploring :)
UpvoteShare