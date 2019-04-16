Capcom Home Arcade Is A Plug-And-Play Arcade Stick Packed With Classic Games

Update: Confirming the details from our source, Capcom has announced a new plug-and-play arcade stick packed with classic Capcom arcade games that plugs directly into your TV, launching on 25th October 2019. They call it the Capcom Home Arcade and there's little doubt as to who's making it, as you can see from the trailer above.