Capcom Home Arcade

Featuring 16 of the best Capcom titles from the golden-age of arcade gaming, the two full-size premium stick and button configurations allow these games to be played the way they were meant to be played.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Ooooo, adding to my Christmas wish list. Seems like everyone's launching mini consoles. There's the Nintendo Classic Mini, PlayStation Classic, and Sega Mega Drive Classic Game Console.
Tyler Hayes@thetylerhayes · Bebo
It’s a big arcade pad controller you plug into your TV. Stores 16 games on it, pre-installed. Estimated release date: October 25, 2019 Price: $260 USD (it’s listed in Euros in the site, and I didn’t try checkout, so just assuming it ships to USA)
