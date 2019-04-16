Log InSign up
Capcom Home Arcade

Capcom is launching a plug and play mini arcade system

Featuring 16 of the best Capcom titles from the golden-age of arcade gaming, the two full-size premium stick and button configurations allow these games to be played the way they were meant to be played.
Capcom Is Revealing Something Retro-Related on TuesdayCapcom 's social media accounts are teasing some kind of reveal on Tuesday at 3 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST). The :20 teaser video begins with the tagline "Here comes a new challenger!" and it shows a number of retro Capcom games reflected on the buttons of an arcade cabinet.
Variety
Capcom Home Arcade Is A Plug-And-Play Arcade Stick Packed With Classic GamesUpdate: Confirming the details from our source, Capcom has announced a new plug-and-play arcade stick packed with classic Capcom arcade games that plugs directly into your TV, launching on 25th October 2019. They call it the Capcom Home Arcade and there's little doubt as to who's making it, as you can see from the trailer above.
Nintendo Life
Capcom is launching a plug-and-play mini-arcade with Mega Man, Street Fighter, and moreNintendo has turned the mini-console into a trend, with the likes of Sony and Sega following suit. Now, game publisher Capcom is getting in on the action as well. Today, the company announced the Capcom Home Arcade, a plug-and-play system designed to play classic arcade games on your TV.
The Verge
Hunter
Jake Crump
Jake Crump
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Ooooo, adding to my Christmas wish list. Seems like everyone's launching mini consoles. There's the Nintendo Classic Mini, PlayStation Classic, and Sega Mega Drive Classic Game Console.
Tyler Hayes
Tyler Hayes
It’s a big arcade pad controller you plug into your TV. Stores 16 games on it, pre-installed. Estimated release date: October 25, 2019 Price: $260 USD (it’s listed in Euros in the site, and I didn’t try checkout, so just assuming it ships to USA)
