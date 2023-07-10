Products
Capacities
A studio for your mind
Like an artist's studio, Capacities is a place for all your information. It’s your own studio to collect, connect and reflect – a place to make sense of the world and to create amazing things. It's a thinking environment for modern knowledge work.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
by
Capacities
About this launch
Capacities
A studio for your mind
Capacities by
Capacities
was hunted by
Michael von Hohnhorst
in
Productivity
,
Writing
. Made by
Michael von Hohnhorst
and
Steffen Bleher
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Capacities
is rated
5/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on May 30th, 2023.
