Beautiful screen recordings, owned by you

Cap is the open source alternative to Loom. Lightweight, powerful, and stunning. Record and share securely in seconds with custom S3 bucket support.
Productivity
Open Source
Video
Cap
Cap
CapBeautiful screen recordings, owned by you.
Cap by
Cap
was hunted by
Richie
in Productivity, Open Source, Video. Made by
Richie
. Featured on November 28th, 2024.
Cap
Cap is not rated yet. It first launched on April 25th, 2024.
