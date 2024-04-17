Launches
Ranked #7 for today

Effortless, instant screen sharing.

Free
Cap is the open source alternative to Loom. Lightweight, powerful, and stunning. Record and share in seconds.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
GitHub
 +1 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
Vercel
613 upvotes
For building Next.js and powering our core infrastructure.
Tauri
Tauri
335 upvotes
For allowing us to build for desktop with the smallest bundle size possible.
Dub.co
Dub.co
1,713 upvotes
For powering our shareable links and and link analytics.
About this launch
0
reviews
159
followers
Cap by
was hunted by
Richie
in Productivity, Open Source, GitHub. Made by
Richie
. Featured on April 25th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Cap's first launch.
