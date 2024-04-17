Launches
Cap
Ranked #7 for today
Cap
Effortless, instant screen sharing.
Cap is the open source alternative to Loom. Lightweight, powerful, and stunning. Record and share in seconds.
Productivity
Open Source
GitHub
Cap
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Vercel
613 upvotes
For building Next.js and powering our core infrastructure.
Tauri
335 upvotes
For allowing us to build for desktop with the smallest bundle size possible.
Dub.co
1,713 upvotes
For powering our shareable links and and link analytics.
About this launch
Cap
Effortless, instant screen sharing.
Cap by
Cap
was hunted by
Richie
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
Richie
. Featured on April 25th, 2024.
Cap
is not rated yet. This is Cap's first launch.
Upvotes
132
Comments
30
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#37
