Home
→
Product
→
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews
Practice interviewing with legendary founders and investors
Pitch to Michael Seibel, Garry Tan, Sam Altman, and Justin Kan AI bots 💡 Interview with ultrarealistic AI. 📜 Perfect your pitch with legendary founders and VCs 📬 Interview for YC, the world's best accelerator 🧵 See if you'd get in :)
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Fundraising
by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking our launch ❤️ We'd love your feedback 🔥"
The makers of Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews
About this launch
1
review
18
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Amu
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Amu
and
Elias Fizesan
. Featured on August 18th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report