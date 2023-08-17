Products
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews

Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews

Practice interviewing with legendary founders and investors

Pitch to Michael Seibel, Garry Tan, Sam Altman, and Justin Kan AI bots 💡 Interview with ultrarealistic AI. 📜 Perfect your pitch with legendary founders and VCs 📬 Interview for YC, the world's best accelerator 🧵 See if you'd get in :)
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Fundraising
 by
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews
About this launch
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviewsPractice interviewing with legendary founders and investors
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews by
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews
was hunted by
Amu
in Artificial Intelligence, Tech, Fundraising. Made by
Amu
and
Elias Fizesan
. Featured on August 18th, 2023.
Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Canopy: Ultra-realistic AI interviews's first launch.
