CanGoGo

CanGoGo

A pedometers that collects cute animal as you step

Free
An incredibly cute pedometer where every step you take helps you earn cans to feed and befriend adorable animals! Come and collect them all!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Adventure Games
Cats
 by
CanGoGo
About this launch
CanGoGo
CanGoGoPedometers-Collect cute animal, Super Fun!
19
followers
CanGoGo by
CanGoGo
was hunted by
Candy Chen
in Health & Fitness, Adventure Games, Cats. Made by
Candy Chen
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
CanGoGo
is not rated yet. This is CanGoGo's first launch.
