Growing up in Vancouver, Canada, I was lucky to be surrounded by the very embodied of Candle – the love of the outdoors. In a city between both mountains and oceans, there are a lot of amazing things to do outside. Even with that, there are still large portions of the year where many people shy away from . the outdoors due to the rain, snow and cold. As an active snowboarder, surfer and cyclist, enjoying the outdoors, promoting environmental awareness and helping others enjoy the outdoors have always been passions of mine. Out of those passions, Candle was born. Candle gloves heat up to 130℉ / 55℃, are breathable, touch screen friendly, last up to 6 hours and are also water resistant. The fashionable, 100% vegan fabric remains soft and stretchy while under extreme cold conditions. The company’s core goal is to help the world spend more time outside. Harvard Medical School conducted a study that found the average American only spends 7% of their life outside. Their study also shows the outdoors boosts vitamin D levels, makes people happier, more likely to exercise and even concentrate better. Keeping the planet pristine is also very important to Candle. The United Nations™️ has endorsed Candle due to their environmental initiatives and the company has been granted "Canada Green Corps" status. Candle has also partnered with the Take a Hike Foundation, a local, Vancouver-based charity that helps vulnerable youth work to achieve their potential. Through the use of the outdoors their alternative school program that has some of the highest graduation rates in British Columbia, Canada. Candle has committed to donating 10% of the company’s profits to the Foundation. We would be honoured to keep your hands warm this winter! Get your 50% early bird discount today! Thanks for supporting! Rory Beaupre
