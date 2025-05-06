Launches
Candid
Candid
Capture Real Moments
Visit
Upvote 62
Random group notifications prompt Candid photos from everyone. Wake up to a gallery of real, shared moments with friends. No posing, just genuine memories.
Free
Launch tags:
iOS
•
Social Media
•
Photo & Video
About this launch
Candid by
Candid
was hunted by
Henry Goodwin
in
iOS
,
Social Media
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Henry Goodwin
Featured on May 7th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Candid's first launch.