CampTarget

Great idea! Probably not the best time to launch it since everyone is mostly staying home.. :( but I will for sure use it next time my friends and I plan a roadtrip!
@lillyhatzzz probably not, but what's the best way to stay isolated while having a good time? Road trip with your (covid free) friends or family 🤣.
Useful tool for those nomading + working remotely cc @dang @EvelynRusli
Love the idea guys!
@pulsemediagroup Thanks! Glad you like it 😊
My friend, a long time RVer asked me if there is something, some app that could do the following: 👉 I want to drive 5-6 hours daily and discover places to park my RV (parking, campground, etc.) and take a rest for that day, 👉 It would be cool to fit that in some time budget, for example - I have 15 days to see this city and that, can we add those too, 👉 Could I have that plan drawn on map with a little itinerary on the side, so I could see where am I going to be the second, third, fourth etc. day, 👉 Could those plans be shareable? Ok, cool, let's do it. And we did it. 😊😃
Good product Idea. Have you implemented any Machine learning Algorithms in it?
@aaron_sam Not yet, this is all simple math, but as we grow we collect data about itineraries so that's where potential machine learning could jump in. What do you think about that idea?