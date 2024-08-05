Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Campsite
See Campsite’s previous launch →
Home
Product
Campsite
Ranked #6 for today
Campsite
Your team's posts, calls, docs, and chat in one app
Visit
Upvote 181
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Scattered conversations are slowing your team down. Campsite combines post, calls, docs, and chat so your team can move faster and stay focused.
Launched in
Productivity
Messaging
Remote Work
by
Campsite
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Campsite
Your team's posts, calls, docs, and chat in one app
25
reviews
778
followers
Follow for updates
Campsite by
Campsite
was hunted by
Ryan Nystrom
in
Productivity
,
Messaging
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Ryan Nystrom
,
Brian Lovin
,
Dan Philibin
,
Nick Holden
and
Alexandru Turcanu
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
Campsite
is rated
5/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on November 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
181
Comments
52
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#25
Report