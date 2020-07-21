Discussion
Hey everyone 👋 A couple of months ago, I came up with the first iteration of Campfire after my friends and I needed a quick and lightweight way to watch videos together online, all whilst we spent a lot more time at home in these strange times. Other similar platforms seemed so cluttered and were always distracting us from the main content, the video itself. As a result, I kept building upon Campfire to include a couple more features whilst maintaining its simplicity at its core. What is at the core of Campfire? 👻 Fully anonymous viewing, we collect no data from you 💬 An unlimited history of party chat and activity 🍿 Invite your friends in seconds, just copy & send the link 🎬 Search, add and manage videos at a press of a key 🕵️ Manage party permissions for all users 🧘♀️ Play, pause and seek - all in sync ⛺️ Immerse yourself with Cinema mode & more Campfire is, and will always be 100% free + ad-free. Thank you and I hope you enjoy Campfire as much as we do everyday! Looking forward to hear your thoughts and suggestions on what you'd like to see next.
Join the Product Hunt launch party! - https://campfire.gg/party/pc219wv
