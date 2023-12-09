Products
Campedia

Campedia

AI camera that answers any question

Campedia is an AI Camera that answers any question. It can be used for identifying plants, animals, coins, wines, landmarks, etc but also for more complex tasks like creating a recipe from ingredients in your refrigerator.
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
About this launch
Campedia by
was hunted by
Alexander Marktl
in iOS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Alexander Marktl
and
Andreas Dolinsek
. Featured on December 11th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Campedia's first launch.
