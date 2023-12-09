Products
Home
→
Product
→
Campedia
Campedia
AI camera that answers any question
Visit
Upvote 21
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Campedia is an AI Camera that answers any question. It can be used for identifying plants, animals, coins, wines, landmarks, etc but also for more complex tasks like creating a recipe from ingredients in your refrigerator.
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Campedia
About this launch
Campedia
AI Camera that answers any question
0
reviews
47
followers
Follow for updates
Campedia by
Campedia
was hunted by
Alexander Marktl
in
iOS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alexander Marktl
and
Andreas Dolinsek
. Featured on December 11th, 2023.
Campedia
is not rated yet. This is Campedia's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
