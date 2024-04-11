Launches
Keep tabs on your competitors

Campana scours the web and finds out everything about your competitors so you can focus on what matters. Get historical data about your competitors' traffic, SEO stats, page changes, and business performance metrics.
Analytics
Marketing
SaaS
Campana by
Campana
was hunted by
Mike Choi
in Analytics, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Mike Choi
and
Herrick Fang
. Featured on April 12th, 2024.
Campana
is not rated yet. This is Campana's first launch.
