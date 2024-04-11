Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Campana
Campana
Keep tabs on your competitors
Visit
Upvote 4
1 free report
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Campana scours the web and finds out everything about your competitors so you can focus on what matters. Get historical data about your competitors' traffic, SEO stats, page changes, and business performance metrics.
Launched in
Analytics
Marketing
SaaS
by
Campana
Sigma - See the Next Generation of Analytics
Ad
AI, Data Apps, Python - Attend the launch!
About this launch
Campana
Keep tabs on your competitors
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Campana by
Campana
was hunted by
Mike Choi
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Mike Choi
and
Herrick Fang
. Featured on April 12th, 2024.
Campana
is not rated yet. This is Campana's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report