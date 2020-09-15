discussion
Hey everyone 👋 Camera Games is a video chat and game application that allows you to be really interactive using your hands, because the games are played with hand gestures ✋. 🎉 Start a party and invite a friend 📹 Catch up with your friend on video chat 🏓 Play the Ping Pong game when you feel like it 📖 The Story The technology that transfers our video streams between our cameras is really advanced, but there's not much interaction between us and our cameras. There is so much that can be done between our cameras and us to feel more connected to others. So, I built the Camera Games app to play games with friends using our actual hands and not the keyboard. I believe this new way of engagement will make us feel more connected. 🕹️ More Games More interactive and naturally played games are on the way. Feel free to suggest a game you would play with your friends to feel more connected. We want to use our platform to build more games. Enjoy playing on Camera Games 🥳
Pretty cool idea! Will follow your development. Good luck!
