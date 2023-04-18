Products
Camel AGI by SamurAI
Ranked #1 for today

Camel AGI by SamurAI

Role playing of autonomous AI agents to solve a given task

Free
Make AI agents chat to each other in real time given your own topic. Watch the agents as they discuss, collaborate and solve a particular task.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Camel AGI
About this launch
Camel AGI
Camel AGICommunicative Agents on GPT
5reviews
327
followers
Camel AGI by SamurAI by
Camel AGI
was hunted by
Ankur Singh
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ankur Singh
,
Anil Matcha
,
Shreyas Dorle
,
Sunny Kumar
,
Inderpreet Singh
,
Sneha Nair
and
Abhishek Ambad
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Camel AGI
is rated 4.8/5 by 5 users. This is Camel AGI's first launch.
Upvotes
267
Vote chart
Comments
153
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#24