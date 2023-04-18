Products
Home
→
Product
→
Camel AGI
Camel AGI
Role playing of autonomous AI agents to solve a given task
Make AI agents chat to each other in real time given your own topic. Watch the agents as they discuss, collaborate and solve a particular task.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Camel AGI
About this launch
Camel AGI
Communicative Agents on GPT
Camel AGI by
Camel AGI
was hunted by
Ankur Singh
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ankur Singh
,
Anil Matcha
,
Shreyas Dorle
,
Sunny Kumar
,
Inderpreet Singh
,
Sneha Nair
and
Abhishek Ambad
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Camel AGI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Camel AGI's first launch.
Upvotes
88
Comments
65
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
