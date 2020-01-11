Discussion
Vladimír Krajčovič
Maker
Stress. Anger. Anxiety. Insomnia. We live in chaos. 🤯 People do not treat their minds with the same care and respect as their bodies. It is not enough to eat properly to make a person healthy. A few years ago it was an idea. At a time when the awareness of mental health was taboo. An idea that solved our problems with sleep, concentration and helped us get rid of stress. At our design studio Naum, we've decided to create something meaningful and we managed to launch a pilot version of the project called Calmind. 🧘🏻 Based on scientific research in collaboration with experts, we've been able to design a tool that will help you improve your mental health. We promise better and healthier sleep. Increase productivity, concentration, and many other cognitive functions. We want to say thanks to everyone who put his hand into the work. It was not easy sometimes, but we believe it makes sense to continue. This soft launch is just the beginning of a long journey. Currently, we are developing new exciting features and custom content with people from 9 countries. (bedtime sleep stories for adults, special audio tracks, ASMR, tool based on CBT to feel you more life-satisfied, etc.) Keep your fingers crossed! 🤞🏻Also, your feedbacks are welcomed as well! Enjoy the teaser & visit www.calmind.com -- And of course, if you have any idea how to help us (promote, cooperation, feedbacks & improvements, joining beta testers) -> please write me at hello@calmind.com or hello@naum.studio
Cool idea Vladimir, how do you think this compares to headspace and apps like that? I like to listen to lofi to calm down and relax a lot. How can you promise those things, have you done any research on the impact of your specific app? good luck!
