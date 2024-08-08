Launches
Callbook.ai
Callbook.ai
End-to-end AI phone system for Zoho CRM
End-to-end AI phone system that integrates seamlessly with Zoho CRM, helping you manage calls and store call data efficiently.
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
Callbook.ai - Zoho CRM
About this launch
Callbook.ai - Zoho CRM
End-to-end AI phone system for Zoho CRM
Callbook.ai by
Callbook.ai - Zoho CRM
Daniel Martinez
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
Daniel Martinez
. Featured on August 9th, 2024.
Callbook.ai - Zoho CRM
is not rated yet. This is Callbook.ai - Zoho CRM's first launch.
