This is the latest launch from Calixa
See Calixa’s previous launch →
Calixa Automation Platform
Ranked #1 for today
Calixa Automation Platform
Orchestrate your product-led GTM motion at scale
Intelligently orchestrate your entire product-led GTM—Sales, Marketing & RevOps—with the Calixa Automation Platform. Try it out for free: https://calixa.io
Launched in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Operations
by
Calixa
About this launch
Calixa
Turn signups into revenue
3
reviews
589
followers
Follow for updates
Calixa Automation Platform by
Calixa
was hunted by
Thomas
in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Operations
. Made by
Thomas
,
Cassie Pallesen
,
moock
,
Prasanna Ram Venkatachalam
,
Joanna Huang
and
Kevin Krom
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Calixa
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on July 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
168
Comments
33
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#29
